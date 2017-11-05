You are here: Home / Faith / Charlotte Nativity Festival adds walk-through exhibit

Nathan and Julie McLemore and their children, from Lancaster, S.C., take a picture in the nativity photo booth. Photo courtesy of Julie McLemore.

CHARLOTTE – The fifth annual Charlotte Nativity Festival: Journey to the Stable will include a new feature – a walk-through exhibit highlighting the events leading to the birth of Jesus.

In addition to a display of many crèches from around the world, families can take pictures dressed as nativity characters, participate in assembling gift bags for Charlotte area shelters, and listen to live musical performances from several school, church and community groups.

An example of one of the crèches on display at the Charlotte Nativity Festival. Photo courtesy of Kristen Anderson

The free, family-friendly event takes place 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5815 Carmel Road.

Visit www.charlottenativityfestival.com for details.

