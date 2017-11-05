Charlotte Nativity Festival adds walk-through exhibit

CHARLOTTE – The fifth annual Charlotte Nativity Festival: Journey to the Stable will include a new feature – a walk-through exhibit highlighting the events leading to the birth of Jesus.

In addition to a display of many crèches from around the world, families can take pictures dressed as nativity characters, participate in assembling gift bags for Charlotte area shelters, and listen to live musical performances from several school, church and community groups.

The free, family-friendly event takes place 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5815 Carmel Road.

Visit www.charlottenativityfestival.com for details.