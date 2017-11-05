Calvary Church offers opportunity to give thanks

CHARLOTTE – Calvary Church hosts a special evening of Thanksgiving worship on Nov. 21.

The service will be a joyful celebration of God’s blessing, featuring music by the Calvary Choir and Praise Band, a message by Senior Pastor John Munro, and the celebration of Communion.

The event starts at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary, 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road.

After the service, everyone is invited to the galleria for coffee, warm spiced cider, and pumpkin and pecan pie! Childcare is provided to age 4.

Visit www.calvarychurch.com for details.