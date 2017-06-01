Therapy dog among Countdown to Summer highlights

CHARLOTTE – Dorothy Wiland’s Shetland sheep dog, Alex, will be one of the guests at Living Saviour Lutheran Church’s Countdown to Summer neighborhood party.

The free event takes place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the church, 6817 Carmel Road. It includes live music, giant bounce house, games, crafts, hot dogs, hamburgers and snow cones.

Alex is registered with Therapy Dogs International. He and Dorothy have made almost 150 visits to nursing homes, children’s homes, libraries and churches. He knows about 30 tricks and has a champion trick title.