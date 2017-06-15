You are here: Home / Faith / Grant helps Girl Scout with food drive

Grant helps Girl Scout with food drive

CHARLOTTE – Tara Krishna, an eighth-grader from Charlotte, was among 340 young leaders across the country awarded a $500 Disney Summer of Service grant through Youth Service America.

The grant helped Krishna lead a community service project that addresses summer hunger.

The school collected and donated 856 pounds of food to Second Harvest Food Bank from May 23 to 31 at Jay M Robinson Middle School, according to Assistant Principal Meredith Cabana.

The project served as Krishna’s Girl Scout Service Project to earn a Silver Award.

She learned about the grant while watching the Disney Channel.

“Summer hunger cannot be resolved through one food drive, but it is a start,” Krishna said. “I hope this project is a step towards creating greater change.”

 

