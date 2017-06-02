Faith Briefs for 6/2

Rhoads led people to God

CHARLOTTE – Ross Rhoads, senior pastor of Calvary Church from 1973 to 1995, died Wednesday, May 24.

Rhoads, 84, led the church at a time of rapid growth. The church’s website notes how membership was at 400 people in 1974. By 1989, Calvary broke ground on its 5,000-seat worship center along N.C. 51.

Rhoads left to help with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

Franklin Graham described Rhoads on his Facebook page as “a wonderful shepherd of the flock and powerful Bible teacher.”

“No one can replace him,” Graham said. “He knew the Word of God from cover to cover.”

Services start at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Calvary Church, 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road. Gaskin Funeral Home is handling the services.

Lynch joins Goodwill as vice president of career services

CHARLOTTE – Raquel Lynch has joined Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont as its new vice president of career services.

Lynch most recently served as chief program officer at Crisis Assistance Ministry. She previously worked at Latin American Coalition and International House.

“Raquel brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience in nonprofit leadership that will help our clients move forward to greater opportunities for economic mobility, and ultimately achieve their goals of family sustaining employment,” said Chris Jackson, incoming president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont.

She serves on the boards of Legal Services of the Southern Piedmont, The Charlotte Symphony and The Institute for Social Capital.

ourBridge For Kids wins large grant to help refugees

CHARLOTTE – The Women’s Impact Fund awarded $100,000 to ourBRIDGE for KIDS to launch a After School Creative Arts and Learning Program for the refugee and immigrant children it serves.

ourBRIDGE will use the grant to enhance its literacy and STEAM-focused curriculum through an infusion of art in partnership with LilySarahGrace.

“Without extra academic support, immigrant and refugee children are especially vulnerable to academic failure,” said Sil Ganzó, executive director of ourBRIDGE. “This grant will help create game-changing enhancements to our already successful after school curriculum.”

Visit www.joinourbridge.org to learn more.

Sort-A-Rama draws 600 volunteers to pack food

CHARLOTTE – The Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina’s Sort-A-Rama attracted 600 volunteers May 25 at the Charlotte Convention Center to pack 132,000 pounds of food to help fight summer hunger.

Volunteers came from Food Lion Feeds, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, TIAA and Carolinas HealthCare System.

“In the 19 counties we serve, over half of the children attending school receive free-reduced lunch,” said Kay Carter, CEO of Second Harvest. “This is indicative of how great the need is during the summer and how we need every bit of help we can get to help meet this need.”

Visit www.secondharvestmetrolina.org or call 704-376-1785 for details.

Memoir chronicles healing in pursuit of helping homeless

CHARLOTTE – Kathy Izard writes about her personal struggle with faith, forgiveness and fulfillment in her memoir “The Hundred Story Home: A Journey of Homelessness, Hope and Healing.”

Izard was a graphic designer when an unlikely meeting with a formerly homeless bestselling author changed her life.

While her service at the community soup kitchen might feed her soul, she realized it would never solve the bigger needs of the homeless population. She was called upon to build housing for Charlotte’s homeless.

In advocating for the development of Moore Place, Izard confronted her lifelong struggle to address the abandonment, anger and sadness brought on by her mother’s lengthy mental illness and absences.

“I wrote this book because I wanted to encourage readers to think about what might be calling to them,” Izard said. “I think each of us has something imprinted on our hearts that we are uniquely meant to do. In telling my story, I invite you to consider rewriting your own.”

Pooch among Countdown to Summer highlights

CHARLOTTE – Dorothy Wiland’s Shetland sheep dog, Alex, will be one of the guests at Living Saviour Lutheran Church’s Countdown to Summer neighborhood party.

The free event takes place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the church, 6817 Carmel Road. It includes live music, giant bounce house, games, crafts, hot dogs, hamburgers and snow cones.

Alex is registered with Therapy Dogs International. He and Dorothy have made almost 150 visits to nursing homes, children’s homes, libraries and churches. He knows about 30 tricks and has a champion trick title.