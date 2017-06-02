Citizens on Patrol recruiting volunteers

CHARLOTTE – Art Lange, a Living Saviour Lutheran member and Citizens on Patrol volunteer, has arranged for a COP car, as well as full-time police officers, to attend the church’s Countdown to Summer neighborhood party.

The free event takes place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the church, 6817 Carmel Road. It includes live music, giant bounce house, games, crafts, hot dogs, hamburgers and snow cones.

CMPD will greet and recruit residents for Citizens on Patrol.

Volunteers must be 21 years old and complete about 110 hours of training. After they are certified, volunteers get a uniform and must use a police department vehicle designed just for Citizens on Patrol.

With a volunteer partner, they perform duties such as directing traffic at crash scenes, assisting disabled motorists, checking abandoned vehicles, patrolling an assigned zone and making citizen welfare checks.