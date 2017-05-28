Rhoads led people to God

CHARLOTTE – Ross Rhoads, senior pastor of Calvary Church from 1973 to 1995, died Wednesday, May 24.

Rhoads, 84, led the church at a time of rapid growth. The church’s website notes how membership was at 400 people in 1974. By 1989, Calvary broke ground on its 5,000-seat worship center along N.C. 51.

Rhoads left to help with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

Franklin Graham described Rhoads on his Facebook page as “a wonderful shepherd of the flock and powerful Bible teacher.”

“No one can replace him,” Graham said. “He knew the Word of God from cover to cover.”

Congressman Robert Pittenger knew Rhoads for more than 40 years.

“He was also my first pastor in Charlotte and one of the most thoughtful and personally engaging people I have ever known,” Pittenger said. “

Services start at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Calvary Church, 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road. Gaskin Funeral Home is handling the services.