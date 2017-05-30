Memoir chronicles healing in pursuit of helping homeless

CHARLOTTE – Kathy Izard writes about her personal struggle with faith, forgiveness and fulfillment in her memoir “The Hundred Story Home: A Journey of Homelessness, Hope and Healing.”

Izard was a graphic designer when an unlikely meeting with a formerly homeless bestselling author changed her life.

While her service at the community soup kitchen might feed her soul, she realized it would never solve the bigger needs of the homeless population. She was called upon to build housing for Charlotte’s homeless.

In advocating for the development of Moore Place, Izard confronted her lifelong struggle to address the abandonment, anger and sadness brought on by her mother’s lengthy mental illness and absences.

Izard learned to believe in her own resilience and “trust the whisper” that called to her, no matter how crazy or inconvenient it was to listen.

“I wrote this book because I wanted to encourage readers to think about what might be calling to them,” Izard said. “I think each of us has something imprinted on our hearts that we are uniquely meant to do. In telling my story, I invite you to consider rewriting your own.”

“The Hundred Story Home” is the 2017 recipient of the Christopher Award and a Bronze Award from the Independent Publishers Book Awards.