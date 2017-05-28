Carman completes leadership gap year program

PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia – Molly Carman, 18, of Charlotte, was commissioned May 12 from Impact 360 Institute, a gap-year experience designed to cultivate leaders who follow Jesus.

John and Trudy Cathy White, daughter of Chic-fil-A founder Truett Cathy, established Impact 360 Institute in 2006 after noticing Christian high school students struggling to retain their faith once they reached college.

Carman was one of 40 students selected to attend Impact 360. They spent nine months studying principles of biblical worldview, servant leadership and community from top Christian thinkers. The curriculum covered a variety of topics on theology, ethics and cultural analysis.

“Impact 360 has shaped the ways in which I love people by seeing them as individuals and … delighting in who people are in an intentional way,” Carman said.

Outside the classroom¨ Carman and her classmates served the Pine Mountain community. Some students tutored low-income students, while others volunteered at a charity thrift store or tended animals at The Humane Society.

The entire class traveled to Brazil in January. They partnered with local missionaries, reaching youth through Bible camps and sports events. They also served the homeless and helped churches with cleaning and building projects.

“We are excited to commission a new class,” Executive Director Phil Alsup said. “We are confident these young adults are equipped to cultivate and share their faith while following Jesus’s example of servant leadership.”