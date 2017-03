CHARLOTTE – Myers Park Presbyterian Church will hold it’s Annual Child, Youth and Teen Consignment Sale to benefit local charities.

The sales takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 11, at the church, 2501 Oxford Place. Many items will be half-price from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Clothing, shoes, toys, baby infant items and maternity clothes is available. Cash and credit card only.