Living Saviour planning spring craft show

CHARLOTTE – Anita Mitchell calls herself a “full-time craft thinker.”

Every time Mitchell sees small items on sale in a big bunch, she usually buys them. Even if Mitchell doesn’t have the perfect idea at the time, she’ll use it someday. Her husband, Gregg, has learned to leave his wife’s “stash” alone.

Mitchell’s handiwork can be seen with dozens of other local crafters at Living Saviour Lutheran Church’s first Spring Craft Show on March 18.

Wayne Thom, another member of Living Saviour known for his homemade chocolate-caramel candy, said more than 20 crafters have reserved one or more tables for the new spring show. The fellowship hall is sold out.

For 22 years, the church has held a fall craft show that attracts hundreds of people. The church’s chapter of Women of the ELCA, sponsors the fall show, which raises money for the group’s social ministries.

“We decided that we would give spring a whirl,” Mitchell said. “The response has been overwhelming. I do think that we will have a great event. I think that people are going to love having the option of seeing a new level of crafts.”

Living Saviour’s softball team is sponsoring the spring show. Proceeds will benefit the team and the church’s new ministry to first-responders serving the area around the church.

Thom and family members play on the softball team. The team, like the crafters, are part of the friendly atmosphere attracting young families to the church.

Mitchell doesn’t play on the softball team, but she’s always at the craft gatherings.

“After spending almost 40 years in visual merchandising, I am always on a path for fun things to do,” Mitchell said.

“I am a full-time craft thinker. I see a great idea in everything that God has put in front of me.”

Want to go?

Living Saviour Lutheran Church’s Spring Craft Show takes place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 18 at the church, located at 6817 Carmel Road. Guests also can buy an inexpensive lunch, win raffle tickets and see a demonstration by the church’s Boy Scout Troop. Email Mitchell at anita42@twc.com or Thom at waynethomnc@aol.com.