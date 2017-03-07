Festival of Tables benefits women, children in need

CHARLOTTE – Kelly Davis, executive director of the Thomas Davis Defending Dreams Foundation, will provide an inspiration message at the Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary’s Festival of Tables.

The annual fundraiser includes tablescapes by local designers, a luncheon and silent auction. The event raises money for programs to help women and children who participate in the Salvation Army’s programs.

The event will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 18 in the Sheraton Ballroom.

Call 704-621-7187 for tickets ($45) or visit www.salvationarmycharlotte.org/FOT.