Easter Hams needed to serve holiday lunch

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Rescue Mission is collecting canned ham through April 14 to help those in need have a holiday meal to remember.

The mission serves lunch to more than 250 hungry neighbors each Easter Sunday.

“The Charlotte community helps our mission each year defy the stereotype of a soup kitchen holiday meal,” said the Rev. Tony Marciano, executive director of the Charlotte Rescue Mission. “There’s no Thanksgiving dinner without turkey, and it’s not Easter lunch without ham. These donations create more than a hot lunch on a cafeteria tray. They are the main course for a seated meal amongst family that serves as the foundation of holiday memories that will last a lifetime.”

Drop off donations at the Charlotte Rescue Mission, located at Cedar and West First streets.