Calvary to feature Jan Mulder in concert on March 26

CHARLOTTE – Calvary Church invites everyone to an evening of worship featuring Jan Mulder at the piano.

The award-winning musician will perform some of his latest arrangements of well-known melodies from his newest CD, “Love Divine lll.” Jan received his education at the Rotterdam and Utrecht Conservatories where he studied piano, organ and composition.

The concert takes place Sunday, March 26, at 6 p.m. at the church, 5801 Pineville–Matthews Road. The concert is free and open to the public. Call 704-543-1200 or visit www.calvarychurch.com for details.