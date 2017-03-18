Calvary hosts Good Friday, Easter services

CHARLOTTE – Calvary Church invites the community to Good Friday and Easter services.

The church will observe Good Friday at 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, with communion. Easter worship services takes place Sunday, April 16, at 9 and 11 a.m.

The Calvary Choir and Orchestra will lead worship, while Senior Pastor John Munro will present a message, “King of Kings and Lord of Lords” at both Easter services.

Childcare will be provided at all services for infants through age 5.

Spanish and Chinese translations will be available via audio headset on Good Friday. Spanish, Chinese and Russian translations will be provided on Easter Sunday at both services.

American Sign Language will be available on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Calvary Church is located at 5801 Pineville–Matthews Road.

Visit www.calvarychurch.com for details.