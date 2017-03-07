Autism After 18 marches in parade

CHARLOTTE – Autism After 18 will march in blue instead of green at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Uptown.

The nonprofit helps young adults with autism progress toward independent lives, whether in terms of socialization, education or starting careers.

Autism After 18 was the brainchild of Margaret and Erik Neelsen, who have an 18-year-old son with autism.

The Neelsens were disappointed by the opportunities for their son after high school. The opportunity for young adults with autism to have social, educational and gainful employment after school are limited.

Autism After 18 was born in response to this in May 2016 with the help of family and friends.

Since its launch, Autism After 18 has held fundraisers to support monthly social events and job training sessions.

Visit www.autismafter18.org for details.