Scoutmaster finishes third term with Boys Scouts

CHARLOTTE – Jeff Blake recently completed his service as Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 315, which is sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Blake has been a Scoutmaster three times in two states. In his most recent assignment, from 2012 to 2016, he led approximately 25 scouts in Troop 315.

When Blake’s term of service began, very few of the boys had advanced in rank, according to Unit Commissioner Danelle Brown.

“He changed all that and helped a lot of them get merit badges and advance in rank,” Brown said. “Many of the scouts went from Tenderfoot to Life Scout. He planned campouts, attended summer camps with them, and hosted numerous fundraisers.”

Brown’s son, Jeffrey, is one of four youth receiving Eagle Scout awards under Blake’s direction.

“He really spoiled us,” Jeffrey said. “I’m going to miss him.”

Blake will continue to assist Troop 315 as the new Troop Committee Chair.