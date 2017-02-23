Morning Star Lutheran offers Lent events

CHARLOTTE – Morning Star Lutheran Church will sponsor events to feed the body and soul, as Lent begins Ash Wednesday on March 1.

A Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner is planned from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Feb. 28, featuring pancakes and sausages. A free-will offering will be taken to help pay for the meal’s cost.

The beginning of Lent will be marked with a special Ash Wednesday Service at 7 p.m. March 1. The service will include Holy Communion and the Imposition of Ashes.

Morning Star Lutheran will host Wednesday night programs, March 8 to April 5, including dinner at 5:15 p.m., classes for children and adults at 6 p.m., and evening prayer services at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets for the dinners will be for sale in the church office.

Morning Star Lutheran Church is at 12509 Idlewild Road.