Growing church launches new service

CHARLOTTE – With a nod to the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation and a little help from Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa, Living Saviour Lutheran Church started its own reformation of worship Sunday, Feb. 5.

The church, located at 6817 Carmel Road, launched a new early service at 8:30 a.m., offering as much conversation as sermon, more participation and music not found in the Evangelical Lutheran Worship Hymnal.

Sitting on a table at the front of the sanctuary, Alexa answered questions from Pastor Angela King Powell during her sermon, showing technology’s fallibility when Alexa didn’t understand one of Powell’s questions.

Alexa illustrated one way people connect to the world. Living Saviour’s new service is designed to connect with all ages and backgrounds.

The service is shorter (about 40 minutes), more relaxed and engaging for all ages.

A special Kid’s Corner in the sanctuary, between the musicians and the pews, allows parents to watch younger children and the service. Parents also can take advantage of a separate children’s nursery.

In addition to the sound of guitars, a flute, saxophone and piano, those attending the first service might have noticed children shaking small tambourines or plastic eggs (filled to rattle) during the songs.

“Reformation came to the church, and we are part of that on-going, continuing Reformation,” Pastor Angela Powell said. “God is at work, and we seek to tell of God’s love for all people.

“The world around us learns and worships differently in some ways that it did even 10 years ago, much less 50 or 500. This service is a refresh, so to speak, part of the continuing reform of worship that God calls us to, so that we can share God’s love with those around us.”

Living Saviour is growing in members. Many are attracted to its traditional service at 10:15 a.m. But its open-design sanctuary has reached near capacity for a single service.

“We know we need to expand our worship to open up space for those who are searching for an experience of God through traditional music and style,” Powell said. “We also know we have interest from some for a more modern, updated style of worship, and that is what we know some who visit here are seeking, as well. So, the time is right to expand our service offerings, hoping to invite in those who find traditional organ and choir not quite what they are seeking.”

The new service also serves the needs of people and families short on time.

“We hope the new, early service will meet the needs of those who work, play sports, have family commitments or who like to start their day early – but also want to be a part of something bigger than themselves,” Powell said.

Anyone inclined to linger between the new service and the traditional service at 10:30 a.m. can enjoy coffee, snacks and conversation or join GIFT, an intergenerational class now studying the Old Testament. “We seek to connect with God, each other and the community. The puzzle on our building is about connecting, building and finding a place for everyone,” Powell said. “Our hope is to provide connections through a more intimate service and opportunities for interaction during the message and coffee and conversation following. We hope to provide connections for people who may feel lost in a mega-church.”