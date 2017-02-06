Bright Blessings gives essentials to babies born into poverty

MATTHEWS – Bright Blessings will host its second annual Bless-a-Baby Shower, giving the community an opportunity to learn about the increasing number of babies born into homelessness and poverty.

The charity served more than 540 babies last year.

“It is hard for most of us to imagine bringing a child into the world with no stable home and very little, if any, baby care supplies,” Executive Director Amy Cervantes said. “Our goal is to ensure each little life we serve is welcomed and supported with the care and love they deserve, and that each mother experiences joy and feels a sense of hope even in the midst of such difficult circumstances.”

Amy and her husband, John, started Bright Blessings in 2005 to brighten the lives of needy children through birthday celebrations. The family incorporated their program in March 2008 as a charity.

They serve more than 8,000 homeless and impoverished children annually through four core programs: Bless-a-Baby, Bless-a-Birthday, Gift of Literacy and Gift of Care.

The Bless-A-Baby program provides baskets filled with essentials such as soft blankets, fresh clothing, diapers and wipes, critical healthcare items, feeding supplies, books and educational materials.

The family-friendly open house-style event takes place 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at 1150 Crews Road, suite C. It will include tours of The Giving Village, service projects, raffles and music by K-LOVE 91.9.

Guests are encouraged to bring donations to help fill baskets. The organization is requesting newborn and size 1 diapers, diaper ointment, baby wash and lotion, hooded towels and bottles.

Call 704-846-2329 or visit www.brightblessingsusa.org or details.