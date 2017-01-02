Author talks about ‘Pocket Prayers’

CHARLOTTE – Spiritual life coach Gwendolyn Roberts will give a reading of her latest book, “Pocket Prayers,” at Park Road Books.

The book offers 40 prayers, ranging for grieving the loss of a loved one to finding a peace of mind.

Roberts has worked in the human services industry, in addition to teaching spiritual-based classes in Atlanta and Charlotte.

The event starts at 2 p.m. Jan. 7 at the bookstore, located at 4139 Park Road.

Call 704-525-9239 or email orders@parkroadbooks.com for details.