Skluts offer to match donations to Loaves & Fishes

CHARLOTTE – Lori and Eric Sklut will match every dollar donated to Loaves & Fishes through Jan. 31, up to $25,000, potentially generating $50,000 for Charlotte’s hungry.

Tina Postel, executive director for Loaves & Fishes, said turning $25,000 into $50,000 could help the emergency food pantry provide groceries for more than 131,000 meals.

“The winter months are especially difficult for families who are living so close to the edge,” Postel said. “No one should have to choose between heat or medicine for a sick child and feeding their family.”

A recent survey of Loaves & Fishes clients showed 93 percent of respondents say they often or sometimes worry about food running out or have had food run out (91.5 percent).

Loaves & Fishes operates 20 emergency food pantries throughout Mecklenburg County. It gives a week’s worth of groceries, at no cost, to those experiencing crisis.

Visit www.loavesandfishes.org or call 704-523-4333 for details.