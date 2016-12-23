Faith Briefs for 12/23

Chamber music series focuses on Romantic Period

CHARLOTTE – The Providence Chamber Music Series continues with two compositions of the Late Romantic Period.

Musicians will perform two songs for alto, piano, and cello, op. 91 (1864 and 1884) by Johannes Brahms (Diane Thornton contralto, Tanja Bechtler cello, and Valarie Alexandra Valois piano) and Sergei Rachmaninoff’s 1901 Sonata for cello and piano in G minor, op. 19 (Mira Frisch cello and Annie Brooks piano).

The free event takes place at 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at Providence United Methodist Church, 2810 Providence Road.

Visit www.providenceumc.org for details.

Calvary offers winter support

CHARLOTTE – Calvary Church is launching a new support ministry, featuring interactive, Christ-centered studies that provide biblical insight and support of others who face similar challenges.

Winter classes include Boundaries (critical decision-making), GriefShare, DivorceCare, and Deeper Calm (finding peace during trials). They begin at 6:30 p.m. Jan 16 at the church, 5801 Pineville–Matthews Road.

Some classes have limited enrollment, so early registration is recommended.

Childcare is offered for ages 2 to 7 with advance registration.

Visit www.calvarychurch.com/support to register.