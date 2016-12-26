Charlotte Catholic engages in day of service

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Catholic High School launched an initiative Dec. 19 that placed more than 1,000 students in the community for a day of service.

The school organized more than 60 service projects, including preparing meals for homeless shelters, spreading cheer to nursing homes and organizing food pantry donations.

“Part of our mission is service, and Cougar Caritas gives us a great opportunity to practice our faith in action beyond the walls of Charlotte Catholic, in the greater Charlotte community,” Principal Kurt Telford said.