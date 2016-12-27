Calvary Church offers women’s Bible studies

CHARLOTTE – Calvary Church launches seven new women’s Bible studies at 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning Jan. 17.

The following topics are available on Tuesday mornings:

MOMS Class: 1 Peter, A Living Hope in Christ by Jen Wilkin.

The Armor of God, by Priscilla Shirer.

Is This the End? Signs of God’s Providence in a Disturbing New World, by David Jeremiah.

James: Precept Upon Precept, by Kay Arthur.

Sermon on the Mount, by Jen Wilkin.

Radiant Women: Influence in the Darkness, by Donna Navey.

The following topics are available on Tuesday evenings:

Is This the End? Signs of God’s Providence in a Disturbing New World, by David Jeremiah.

Knowing God’s Covenant, by Kay Arthur.

The church is located at 5801 Pineville–Matthews Road.

Preschool childcare is provided for enrolled mothers in morning classes who register by Jan. 10.

Visit www.calvarychurch.com/women to register.