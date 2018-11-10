Ardrey Kell wins regional theater awards

CHARLOTTE – Ardrey Kell High School’s theater department won several awards at the regional North Carolina Theatre Conference High School Play Festival on Nov. 2 and 3 at Gardner-Webb University.

“Always, Leonora” written and directed by Ardrey Kell’s Terry Gabbard, won the following awards: Excellence in Production Design, Excellence in Special Effects, Excellence in Stage Management and Sound Design (Abirami Senthil), Excellence in Directing (Terry Gabbard) and Outstanding Achievement in Makeup Design (KC Paulson).

Lee Blessing’s “A Body of Water,” directed by Brian Seagroves, won Excellence in Stage Management (Jordan Smith) and Excellence in Acting (Zoe Rossouw).