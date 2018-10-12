School vandalism leads to political meme

CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte Middle School sustained a social media storm after someone vandalized a marquee sign and photos of the sign became a meme.

The Snarky Conservative 2 posted a photo of a South Charlotte Middle School sign reading, “F— Kavanaugh” with the letter V being an upside down A.

“This is an undoctored photo taken in Charlotte, NC on 10/07/2018,” the meme reads. “This is what Democrats are teaching our children.”

The meme prompted some people to believe the school approved the “F— Kavanaugh”message.

Principal Lisa Bailes posted an explanation on the school’s Facebook page.

“A picture posted to social media Monday evening 10/8 by a community member initially appeared to show a faked alteration of the sign and content,” Bailes posted. “This determination was made after on-site investigation within one hour of the social media post showed the sign was confirmed clear of all content on Monday evening.”

The statement elaborated staff confirmed the sign was defaced and removed the inappropriate message early Sunday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is investigating the incident with law enforcement.

The explanation generated 75 comments, some from people in other states there to factcheck the original meme.

“I hope nothing bad happens to your school because of this,” wrote Deborah Zimmer, a resident of northeast Ohio. “All this witch hunting is becoming a serious problem and the innocent suffer for it.”

Other Facebook users urged the school to use video surveillance to catch the vandal.

“I regret the hysteria of our country has engaged your team at this level,” wrote Joe Phillips. “I am confident your professional staff will continue to shape the students of your community into energetic engaged citizens.”

The school later posted a phone number to a CMS public relations official for people wanting to get more information about the incident.