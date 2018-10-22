Preschools help with hurricane relief

CHARLOTTE – Throughout September, students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschools in Charlotte, Denver, Huntersville, Mooresville and Weddington collected and donated more than 8,100 diapers and 14,600 baby wipes to benefit residents in New Bern, Wilmington, Arapahoe and Lumberton, who were impacted by Hurricane Florence.

The donated baby supplies will be provided to local residents with young children who have been displaced and are lacking basic necessities.

The initiative was part of a joint effort between Chesterbrook Academy Preschools in North Carolina, South Carolina and Pennsylvania, which collectively donated more than 20,600 diapers and 32,800 wipes to families in need.