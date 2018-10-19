Forum will examine what CMS could be

CHARLOTTE – The best way to prepare Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students for the future will be the topic of a forum Oct. 20 that will connect parents, students, educators and political leaders in discussion.

Ted Dintersmith, the author of two books on innovative education, will join Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education members and Superintendent Clayton Wilcox for the Charlotte Forum on Education & Mobility: What School Should Be.

The event was organized by Alignment Southwest Charlotte and the Arrowood Business Association as part of a community-wide focus on increasing economic mobility.

“Our community has a lot of work to do in order to make our area more economically mobile for all students,” Wilcox said. “Community conversations like this one will help us agree on the best path for our kids to succeed during and after school.”

Economic mobility has been a local area of concern since a study by Harvard University and the University of California Berkeley ranked Charlotte 50th out of 50 cities in terms of economic mobility. Children born in poverty in our area have little or no opportunity to climb out of it, the study found – and it started a community-wide conversation about how to increase economic mobility.

Dintersmith, a former Wall Street venture capitalist, wrote the books, “Most Likely to Succeed” and “What School Could Be.” The Oct. 20 event will begin with a screening of the movie “Most Likely to Succeed,” based on Dintersmith’s book.

After the movie, a panel will explore how best to create the kinds of schools our kids need. Dintersmith and Wilcox will be joined by leaders from education, public advocacy and the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce, as well as teachers and CMS graduates.

“Our kids are what matter most,” Wilcox said. “This panel will give us a great opportunity to reimagine our schools so that they can help all students succeed.”

To learn more about the forum or to register to attend, find it on www.eventbright.com. The forum is free and open to the public.