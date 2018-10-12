Ardrey Kell students present One Acts

CHARLOTTE – The Ardrey Kell Theatre Department kicks off the school year with a Night of One Acts this month.

“A Body of Water,” directed by Brian Seagroves, is the story of Moss and Avis, an attractive, middle-aged couple who wake up in an isolated summer house, unsure of who they are or how they got there. With the help of a young woman who suddenly enters the scene, the couple starts to piece together their story.

According to Seagroves, “A Body of Water” is a tough play to figure out. He and the small cast of three have spent a great deal of their rehearsal time “simply talking about existentialism, meaning and intent.”

Although Seagroves admits this piece has been challenging for his actors, he hopes the experience will be memorable for the audience.

“Always, Leonora” is a new work written by theater teacher Terry Gabbard. Set in Annapolis, Md., during America’s early days, Gabbard’s newest piece tells the story of what happens when a young soldier has a chance encounter with a restless spirit.

According to Gabbard, blending an historical love story and a ghostly tale offers “unique technical challenges including extensive make up designs, period costumes and special effects.”

He believes, though, that the culminating effect and hard work of his cast and production team will mean a night of thrills and chills for audiences.

Performances will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 18, 19 and 20 in the Ardrey Kell High School auditorium, 10220 Ardrey Kell Road. Tickets will be sold at the door for $10.

Because of mature subject matter and darker content, these shows may not be appropriate for children under 12.

Visit www.ardreykelltheatre.com for details.