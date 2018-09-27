Pfeiffer University gets $34.5M loan

MISENHEIMER – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Pfeiffer University’s application for a USDA Rural Development Community Facilities Direct Loan.

The $34.5 million loan will allow Pfeiffer University to begin several initiatives, which include the construction of the Pfeiffer University Health Science Center in Albemarle. The building will be home to the graduate physician assistant studies and occupational therapy programs.

The university also plans to renovate the Harris Science Building to allow for the expansion of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. The reconfiguration of classroom space will be able to accommodate an additional 10 nursing students.

Other planned renovations will take place in Goode Hall, which was closed in 2010 due to the accumulation of deferred maintenance. With the reopening of Goode Hall, academic support services can be moved to a single location.

The loan will allow Pfeiffer to consolidate and pay off the current institutional debt incurred by previous renovations.

“Much of our day-to-day business will remain the same,” President Colleen Perry Keith said. “We will, however, be able to move ahead with programs and facility improvements that help our overall position: Better space for teaching and learning, additional revenue, and student and employee satisfaction.”

Projects are expected to begin as early as December 2018 in Albemarle and spring 2019 on the Misenheimer campus.