Ardrey Kell student had breakthrough video

CHARLOTTE – Ardrey Kell High School senior Avideep Pradhan has been named one of 16 finalists for the 2018 Breakthrough Junior Challenge award.

The Breakthrough Junior Challenge is an annual global competition for students to inspire creative thinking about science. Students ages 13 to 18 from almost 200 countries created and submitted original three-minute videos about a concept or theory in life sciences, physics or mathematics.

Submissions are judged on the student’s ability to simplify complex scientific ideas in engaging and imaginative ways.

Pradhan’s video submission was on the complex scientific topic of Split-Brain Syndrome. He started working on his video submission last school year and he used a wooden bridge and a toy train, among other props, to describe what happens when one suffers from the syndrome.

More than 12,000 entries from around the world were narrowed to 29 semifinalists.

One of the 16 finalists will be announced as the winner of the 2018 Breakthrough Junior Challenge on Nov. 4 in Silicon Valley.

The winner will earn a $250,000 college scholarship. The science teacher who inspired the winning student will win a $50,000 prize. The winner’s school will also receive a state-of-the-art science lab valued at $100,000.

The video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/wJLwX3fzKSM.