Torrence-Lytle Alumni Association holding scholarship benefit

CHARLOTTE – The Torrence-Lytle Alumni Association is celebrating its 42nd annual Blue and Gold Affair Scholarship Fundraising Benefit.

The association gives scholarships to college-bound high school graduates. Awards are presented during this program.

The Isaac T. Graham Achievement Award will be presented to two alumnae chosen for achievements since high school.

The event takes place 7 p.m. to midnight Aug. 11 at the Oasis Shriners Temple, 604 Doug Mayes Lane. Tickets cost $45.

As a prelude to the affair, a meet and greet will be held at 8 p.m. to midnight Aug. 10 at Beatty’s Beauty and Barber Shop in Huntersville. The event includes refreshments, music, games and door prizes.

Call any Alumni member for tickets or call Dexter Carr, alumni association president at 704-771-0577.