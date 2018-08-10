Schools had a very eventful summer

What did you do during summer break? Students of all ages struggle to encapsulate several weeks of leisure into a profound soundbite that satisfies the person asking the question.

Some may be surprised to learn that schools stay busy over the summer, too. Outside of summer schools, there are hires, promotions and strategic decisions to be made. Here are some highlights since June (not counting graduations):

June 6: Hayes moves up admin ladder

After four years of leading Bain Elementary School in Mint Hill, Tracey Hayes is taking on a new challenge as executive director for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ Southeast Learning Community.

Hayes will help Community Superintendent Kondra Rattley support 29 schools in southeast Charlotte, Matthews and Mint Hill.

June 19: County approves school budgets

Mecklenburg County approved $1.7 billion budget for the 2019 fiscal year.

This staggering amount included building security upgrades and salary increases for locally funded teachers for CMS. Central Piedmont Community College also benefited from a $1.6 million boost to its operating budget and $4 million increase to address deferred maintenance.

June 21: Grads net millions in scholarships

CMS announced that its Class of 2018 attracted 3,472 scholarships worth $151.4 million.

Schools in southern Mecklenburg County earned a large chunk of that total, including Providence ($17.3 million), South Meck ($13.6 million), Ardrey Kell ($13.4 million), Myers Park ($8.2 million), Independence ($5.9 million), Rocky River (4.7 million) and Butler ($4.1 million).

June 29: Carmel Christian earns three-peat

Carmel Christian Academy won a Best of the Weekly Award for Best Private School for the third year in a row.

Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly readers also recognized the academy as Best Preschool, thanks to its WEE School.

July 1: School leader joins CPCC board

Arthur Griffin became a trustee for Central Piedmont Community College.

Griffin, who is retired, boasts the professional experience as senior vice president for McGraw-Hill Education and civic experience of 17 years as a member of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education.

The Charlotte Post will honor him in the fall with its Luminary award for supporting equitable access to education for all.

July 2: CMS hires police chief

Talk of making schools safer has intensified since the Parkland, Fla., school shooting in February.

Superintendent Clayton Wilcox appointed Lisa Mangum to head up Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ police department.

Mangum, a graduate of CMS, replaces the retired Randy Hagler. She has served nearly 30 years with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

July 16: Principals switch seats

Carolyn Rodd left the principal job at Huntingtowne Farms Elementary for the same role at Collinswood Language Academy. Rodd, who speaks fluent Spanish, had served as principal at Huntingtowne since 2011.

In other principal news, Shane Lis left Selwyn Elementary School to become master principal at a charter school in Mooresville, opening the door for Sharone Harris to earn the promotion to principal.

Harris has been assistant principal at Selwyn since 2014.

July 17: Governor visits CPCC

Gov. Roy Cooper visited Central Piedmont Community College to talk about the advantages of the Finish Line program, which helps students overcome unexpected costs to complete their coursework.

It was the culmination of several other advances in more accessible higher education.

The college would also receive commitments from the National Science Foundation for programming that connect low-income students to science, technology, engineering and mathematics studies. CPCC also launched a Rise 2 Work program to help people on food stamps to take courses.

Aug. 3: Teacher nets $50K on TV

Barry White Jr. won $50,000 on the CBS prime time game show “TKO:Total Knock Out,” but the Ashley Park teacher had to work hard for it.

White became an internet sensation after a video of him doing creative handshakes with his fifth-grade students went viral. He has already appeared on the “The Ellen Show” and “The Today Show.”

TKO host Kevin Hart gave White a hard time by trying to do an elaborate handshake with the teacher after the winded White got pummeled by projectiles on the game show’s obstacle course.