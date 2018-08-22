Preschool campers help homeless, poor children

CHARLOTTE – Summer campers at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool on Beverly Crest Boulevard delivered nearly 100 items to Bright Blessings of Greater Charlotte on July 20.

The donations benefits the charity’s Bless-A-Baby and Tots of Love program, which provides care and support to homeless and impoverished children in the Greater Charlotte area.

Campers held a donation drive to collect diapers, pacifiers, bottles, clothing, books, blankets and toys.

Through this initiative, summer campers learned the importance of helping other children in their community.

Bright Blessings of Greater Charlotte helps more than 10,000 homeless and impoverished children a year through its core programs, Bless-A-Birthday, Bless-A-Baby, Gift of Literacy and Gift of Care.