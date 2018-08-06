Brightwood College invites the community to campus

CHARLOTTE – Brightwood College will host a back-to-school event for the community.

The free event will feature refreshments and candy for kids, campus tours, face painting, crafts, and backpack and school supply giveaways while supplies last. Adults can also enter to win gift cards.

The event takes place 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 18 at the campus, located at 6070 E. Independence Blvd.

“With the start of a new school year comes a great deal of excitement and anticipation, promise and possibility,” Campus President Tenika Glenn said. “No matter your age or stage of life, we want to celebrate education and the aspirations of all members of our community.”

Attendees may explore programs offered through Brightwood College, including dental assistant, electrical technician, medical assistant, medical billing and coding specialist and pharmacy technician.

Call 704-567-3700 for details.