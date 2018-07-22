Wingate named Great College to Work

WINGATE – The Chronicle of Higher Education released its Great Colleges to Work For survey, showing Wingate University excelled in four categories.

They were collaborative governance, confidence in senior leadership, supervisor/department chair relationship, and work/life balance.

“We like to think of Wingate University as a school of opportunity, and that goes for employees as well,” President Rhett Brown said. “Our focus is on making sure our students succeed, but because we provide a supportive environment in which everyone is working toward that common goal, ample opportunities present themselves for faculty and staff members alike: opportunities to have their voices heard, to grow professionally, and to learn.”

Examples include a new faculty governance structure, a Sharing and Learning Day in the spring and a monthly Professional Advancement Workshop Series.

Wingate University employs more than 700 people on campuses in Wingate, Ballantyne and Hendersonville.