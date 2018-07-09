Rodd to lead Collinswood Academy

CHARLOTTE – Carolyn Rodd is leaving Huntingtowne Farms Elementary School to become principal of Collinswood Language Academy on July 16.

Rodd has been principal at Huntingtowne Farms since 2011. She previously worked as principal of the Business and Finance High School at Garinger.

Clayton Wilcox, superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, described Rodd as a great fit for Collinswood.

“She has worked with a variety of students and staff in an International Baccalaureate and dual-language program at Huntingtowne Farms,” Wilcox said. “She has demonstrated the ability to strengthen partnerships in a school community that enhance children’s development.”

A fluent Spanish speaker, she began her CMS career as a bilingual school social worker, serving at Garinger High School, Paw Creek Elementary and Montclaire Elementary. She became a Title I/McKinney-Vento specialist in 2009, working with children whose families were homeless or in transition.

She is a licensed clinical social worker and licensed school social worker. She has served on the board of directors for the Harris YMCA. She is also a founding member of Tri It For Life.

“As a social worker and a principal, I believe in a whole-child approach to teaching students and families,” she said. “School should be safe and fun, a place of inspiration and a center for the community. I look forward to my new assignment and serving the students and families of Collinswood.”