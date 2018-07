CHARLOTTE – The Ardrey Kell High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps spent several hours volunteering recently at the Second Harvest Food Bank.

They sorted and separated expired food from usable food and then packaged and stocked the usable food items.

Twenty-seven cadets supported the event, each giving four hours toward the community service project.

This was the Ardrey Kell cadets’ first community service event of the upcoming school year.