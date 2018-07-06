Harris promoted to principal at Selwyn

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education approved the appointment of Sharone Harris as principal at Selwyn Elementary during its June 26 meeting.

Harris has been assistant principal at Selwyn Elementary since 2014. She was assistant principal at Rama Road Elementary from 2007 to 2014 and at Idlewild Elementary from 2004 to 2007. Harris also was a teacher at Idlewild from 1999 to 2004 and at Dewey Carter Elementary in Florence, S.C., from 1996 to 1999.

Harris replaces Shane Lis, who served as principal at Selwyn since 2013. Lis left CMS to become master principal at Langtree Charter Academy in Mooresville. The school serves 1,700 students on two campuses.

Harris earned her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Winthrop University, master’s degree in early childhood education from Francis Marion University and a doctorate of education in educational leadership from UNC Charlotte.