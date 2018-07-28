Grant allows Communities In Schools to individualize services

CHARLOTTE – Wells Fargo Bank has donated $200,000 to Communities In Schools of Charlotte-Mecklenburg.

The Wells Fargo Foundation grant is intended to help CIS-Charlotte continue to strengthen and deliver its wrap-around services to students in 46 school sites through enhanced differentiated services.

The model consists of four levels:

A ddressing chronic, crisis-ridden student and family situations.

A ddressing chronic absenteeism and other barriers to learning.

E nsuring attendance, academic and behavior support and stabilization.

P roviding academic/cultural enrichment, life skills coaching, social capital and exposure, as well as post-secondary planning and options.

“Simply put, differentiated services will allow us to provide students with the right kind of support, in the right amount, at the right time,” CIS-Charlotte CEO Molly Shaw said. “Wells Fargo’s longstanding support and generous increased gift this year will help us fill critical gaps in schools where high concentrations of poverty exist and provide additional training and specialized skill development for program staff.”

Wells Fargo has been a longtime major supporter of Communities In Schools and was one of the original corporations (then First Union National Bank) that helped initiate Communities In Schools in Charlotte in 1985.

“Wells Fargo believes that CIS-Charlotte has the vision and a strong plan to help students and their families make life-changing progress,” said Jay Everette, senior community relations manager with Wells Fargo Social Responsibility Group. “On a broader level, we believe that CIS-Charlotte’s differentiated services approach will not only support improved outcomes for students and their families in the short-term, but can ultimately lead to more systemic change for future generations.”