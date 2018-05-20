Workshops help students with college applications

FORT MILL – Charlotte Klaar, director of Klaar College Consulting, is offering four College Application Summer Training Camps to help students write their primary essays and complete the application and activities resume.

“Getting these important documents completed can relieve both students and parents of their worries about getting started,” Klaar said. “During my 20-plus years as a college consultant, I’ve been how students’ procrastinating on their applications and essay can cause a lot of tensions in a home.”

Workshops take place 9 a.m. to noon June 18 to 21 and noon to 3 p.m. July 24 to 27 at 120 Academy St., Fort Mill, as well as 9 a.m. to noon July 16 to 19 and noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 7 to 10 at an undisclosed location.

Each session is limited to 10 students. Each three-hour session costs $150.

Visit www.cklaar.com/college-application-summer-training-camps-in-ft-mill-sc/ for details.