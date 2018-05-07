Read Charlotte warns of summer slide

CHARLOTTE — Read Charlotte aims to keep reading top of mind for families across Charlotte-Mecklenburg this summer with its inaugural #SummerReadingCLT campaign.

More than half of the reading gaps of ninth-graders can be explained by summer learning loss during elementary school, according to the National Summer Learning Association.

“Research shows that learning all year long is critical for student achievement,” said Read Charlotte Executive Director Munro Richardson. “Students who don’t keep reading over summer break can fall one or more months behind, while their classmates who continue reading move further ahead. It’s alarming data but together, this community can empower families with the tools they need to keep kids reading and learning throughout the summer.”

At SummerReadingCLT.org, families can find helpful hints and new ideas to keep kids interested and engaged in reading, as well as links to free community programs and access to resources.