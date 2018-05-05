Rally prompts CMS to designate May 16 a workday

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has designated May 16, the day of a statewide teacher rally in Raleigh, as an optional teacher workday.

Superintendent Clayton Wilcox noted that 2,000 teachers had put in requests for personal leave. He couldn’t guarantee that CMS would be able to open all schools on May 16 with the staff needed to maintain student safety.

Wilcox said he respected the right of teachers to make their voices heard in Raleigh. The rally is intended to call for increasing teacher pay and investment in public education, lowering staff ratios in schools and decreasing class sizes.

While Wilcox shares their concerns, he recognizes this will have an impact on hourly employees and families.

“CMS will be working with area partners to ease the burden of a closed-school day,” he said. “We may not be able to fulfill all needs, but we will do our best. We recognize that this is not the same as a teacher workday placed on the calendar a year in advance, and we’ll do what we can to help our families affected by this.”

He said the rally and its message that education matters is a community-wide concern.

“We have the chance to show our children, our students, our young people that we will stand up for them, that we care about their futures,” Wilcox said.