CPCC holding commencement May 17

CHARLOTTE – Central Piedmont Community College expects 825 students to receive degrees at its 2017-18 commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. May 17 at Bojangles’ Coliseum.

The ceremony will recognize not only spring graduates, but also fall and 2017 summer grads.

More than 2,000 students are eligible to graduate this year. Among them is keynote speaker Patsy Montesinos, who will share how she overcame financial hardship to maintain a 4.0 grade point average.

Chris Coleman, executive chef at Stoke, will receive the Richard H. Hagemeyer Educational Advancement Award.