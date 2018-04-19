Seniors haul in National Merit Scholarships

EVANSON, Ill. – Several students in southern Mecklenburg were among the 1,000 high school seniors to win corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarships.

Winners were as follows:

– Ritvik Bodducherla, of the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics, received an award from the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America. Ritvik is interested in medicine.

– Ankit Jajoo, of Ardrey Kell High School, won an award from Siemens. Ankit is interested in neuroscience.

– Mary Polking, of Charlotte Catholic High School, got an award from Ingersoll-Rand. Mary is interested in neuroscience .

– Julianne Sinclair, of Ardrey Kell High School, received an award from AbbVie. Julianne is interested in law.

– Sadhana Suryadevara, of Ardrey Kell High School, earned an award from the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America. Sadhana is interested in biology.

Most of the scholarships range from $500 to $10,000 and are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study.

Students qualify for the scholarships by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The process continues with an evaluation of grades, extracurricular accomplishments and potential.