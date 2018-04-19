You are here: Home / Education / Seniors haul in National Merit Scholarships

Seniors haul in National Merit Scholarships

EVANSON, Ill. – Several students in southern Mecklenburg were among the 1,000 high school seniors to win corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarships.

Winners were as follows:

– Ritvik Bodducherla, of the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics, received an award from the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America. Ritvik is interested in medicine.
Ankit Jajoo, of Ardrey Kell High School, won an award from Siemens. Ankit is interested in neuroscience.

– Mary Polking, of Charlotte Catholic High School, got an award from Ingersoll-Rand. Mary is interested in neuroscience .

– Julianne Sinclair, of Ardrey Kell High School, received an award from AbbVie. Julianne is interested in law.

– Sadhana Suryadevara, of Ardrey Kell High School, earned an award from the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America. Sadhana is interested in biology.

Most of the scholarships range from $500 to $10,000 and are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study.

Students qualify for the scholarships by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The process continues with an evaluation of grades, extracurricular accomplishments and potential.

