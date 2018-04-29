School board hosts town hall on charter school bill

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education will hold a town hall meeting to discuss legislation that would allow Matthews and Mint Hill to create charter schools.

The event takes place 7 to 8:30 p.m. May 2 at Providence High School, 1800 Pineville-Matthews Road.

“We want to share information about the potential impact HB514 could have on students and families in these towns,” school board chair Mary McCray said. “We would like to hear directly from the citizens of Matthews and Mint Hill about their concerns. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools serves all of Mecklenburg County and we want to be responsive to the students and families who choose public schools.”

The school board has expressed concerns the bill could decrease academic excellence and access for some students.

The bill, introduced by N.C. Rep. Bill Brawley, is expected to go to the Senate when it reconvenes May 16. Town leaders voted 4-3 on April 23 to add the bill to its legislative agenda.