CHARLOTTE – Congressman Robert Pittenger will host an event to help students learn more about admissions requirements and nominations for U.S. Service Academies.

The 16th annual U.S. Service Academy Day starts at 10 a.m. April 14 at Charlotte Catholic High School, 7702 Pineville-Matthews Road. Call 704-362-1060 for details.

Ten students received a U.S. Service Academy appointment for the 2017-18 academic year.