Myers Park senior appointed to West Point

CHARLOTTE – Myers Park High School senior Henry Thompson has received an appointment to West Point, according to Congressman Robert Pittenger.

Thompson teaches beginner lacrosse to children at the YMCA, tutors peers in calculus and physics, and served as a summer intern in Pittenger’s Washington office.

“As a high school student, Henry has already received the U.S. Military Academy’s ‘best in class’ award for systems engineering. He has displayed leadership as captain of both the varsity lacrosse and varsity wrestling teams,” Pittenger said. “Henry is an exceptional young man, and we are thrilled he has chosen to use his talents on behalf of the United States.”

Thompson, the son of Kevin Thompson and Holly Withers, is one of 11 local students to receive a United States Service Academy appointment for 2017-18.