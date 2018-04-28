Executive chef earns CPCC’s Hagemeyer Award

CHARLOTTE – Central Piedmont Community College will present Christopher Coleman with the 2018 Richard H. Hagemeyer Educational Advancement Award at spring commencement on May 17 at Bojangles’ Coliseum.

The award recognizes a former student who benefited from CPCC experiences and whose efforts helped the community.

Since graduating in 2005, Coleman has worked as executive chef for McNinch House and The Asbury. He has been the executive chef at Stoke in the Marriott Center City location for two years.

Coleman has helped CPCC grads secure positions in his kitchens and visited campus to give presentations to culinary students on how to have successful careers.

A scholarship will be granted to a CPCC student enrolled in the college’s Culinary Arts program.